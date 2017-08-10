Commonwealth Bank chief Ian Narev is refusing to say if staff have been fired amid claims the lender breached money laundering and terrorism financing laws.

Commonwealth Bank chief executive Ian Narev continues to offer mea culpas over allegations the lender breached money laundering and terrorism financing laws, but is tight lipped on whether anyone has been fired.

There had been "changes of leadership in key roles", Mr Narev offered on Wednesday night, the same day the bank announced a record $9.9 billion annual profit.

He's among the executives to have their bonuses slashed in response to regulator AUSTRAC's claims that CBA failed to provide on-time reports for more than 53,500 transactions.

"We have made mistakes. We have got to fix them," Mr Narev told ABC TV.

Mr Narev insists transparency is important to the bank and he's not hiding behind pending court action.

"We understand the gravity. We understand not to take trust for granted," he said.

There are reports bank could face a maximum penalty of $18 million for each of the 53,700 contraventions, if found guilty.

Mr Narev dismissed that estimate as "wild speculation" that was off the mark and a matter for the courts.