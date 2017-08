Labor backbencher Maria Vamvakinou has told parliament the proposed changes to citizenship laws is a case of blatant racism.

A Labor MP has taken the opposition's case against the overhaul of citizenship rules up a notch, branding it "blatant racism".

Maria Vamvakinou said the Turnbull government's proposed tougher English language test was more than a case of snobbery or elitism, as has been argued by her party colleagues.

"Harsh, but as far as I'm concerned, this is blatant racism by a government that stands to do one thing and that is to divide the Australian community," she told parliament on Thursday.