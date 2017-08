Immigration officials are investigating IT issues which stopped 24 people applying for citizenship in the days before a crackdown was announced on April 20.

Immigration officials are investigating why 24 people were unable to lodge applications before requirements were tightened on April 20.

People who lodged applications before the announcement, or can demonstrate they attempted to, will be treated under requirements which existed at the time, cabinet minister Michaelia Cash told parliament on Thursday.