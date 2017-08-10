Jesse White is the latest in a string of AFL players to call time on his playing career. (AAP)

Collingwood forward Jesse White has announced that he will retire at the end of the AFL season.

The 29-year-old has played 56 matches for the Magpies since joining from Sydney ahead of the 2014 season.

He has only played four games this year and none since round four after falling out of favour with coach Nathan Buckley, despite the club's lack of attacking options.

The 197cm forward has been used in a variety of roles at Collingwood, shifting to ruckman, wing and defence.

White began his AFL career in 2008 with the Swans, where he played 71 of his 127 games.