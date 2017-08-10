Richmond captain Trent Cotchin hadn't played an AFL game the last time the Tigers beat Geelong. (AAP)

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin hadn't played an AFL game the last time the Tigers beat Geelong and wants to beat the Cats for the first time in his career.

Starved of success for years, there isn't a Richmond fan in existence who doesn't know where the Tigers sit on the AFL ladder.

Currently that's third, a few per cent behind Greater Western Sydney and two points above Saturday's opponents Geelong.

Most fans - scarred by past failures - also know the greater ladder landscape.

The Tigers are two wins clear of Port Adelaide in fifth. Three wins clear of West Coast in ninth.

But captain Trent Cotchin?

"Are we third? I wouldn't even know," he told AAP.

The Richmond skipper is the one leading the club's surge up the ladder but said he had no idea where they sat or the ramifications of a win over Geelong.

"The ladder is important with regard to the outcome at the end of the season. But for us it's still about the process week in, week out and we'll keep focusing on that," he said.

The 27-year-old had plenty of praise for his side's destruction of Hawthorn given the stakes for the Hawks.

For Cotchin, his side's performance against one of the decade's most dominant sides was the perfect warm-up to play the other.

Cotchin knows how tough Geelong are to beat.

He had yet to begin his AFL career the last time Richmond beat the Cats in 2006, and his club has won just once on 13 visits to Geelong since 1990.

Cotchin said the fact Geelong are missing personnel - led by opposing captain Joel Selwood - wouldn't make the task any easier.

"It was season-defining for Hawthorn. We knew they were going to come," he said.

"But we brought consistency of effort and intensity to the contest. Our guys were really good.

"This Saturday is going to be massive.

"Selwood out doesn't change the equation ... they've got plenty of talent, whether it's forwards, backs or mids. We need to be at our best.

"Geelong will suggest they were disappointing on Friday night against a revved-up Swans.

"On their home deck they're always bloody hard to beat and we're looking forward to the challenge."