2015 winner Jason Day hasn't had the best start to his PGA Championship tilt, opening with a bogey. (AAP)

First-round action has begun at 99th PGA Championship with Australia's 2015 winner Jason Day in action alongside Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson.

Jason Day is off and running in the first round of the US PGA Championship in North Carolina.

The Australian world No.7 is paired in the marquee group with world No.1 Dustin Johnson and 2016 British Open winner Henrik Stenson.

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner and runner-up last year, opened his round at Quail Hollow with a disappointing bogey at the par-5 10th hole.

Johnson and last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama headline a logjam of players tied for the lead at one-under-par early on day one.

Fellow Australian Stuart Deane has had a nightmare start of six dropped shots in five holes.

Rod Pampling, Cameron Smith and Scott Hend will get their opening rounds under way in the morning wave, while Adam Scott and Marc Leishman are off in the afternoon wave.