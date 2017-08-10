The cost of the Sydney Gateway extension of the major WestConnex road project could blow out by up to $1 billion, leaked documents suggest.

The documents, from April, list the estimated total cost of the "WestConnex Sydney Gateway" as being between $1 billion and $1.8 billion, despite an initial estimate of just $800 million.

The government argues the Sydney Gateway is not part of the WestConnex project - the cost of which has already blown out by up to $6.8 billion - despite information of the extension featuring prominently on the WestConnex website.