Bevan French is expected to miss Parramatta's clash with Newcastle due to a hamstring injury. (AAP)

Parramatta are likely to rule out injured fullback Bevan French for Friday's NRL clash with Newcastle as the club gears up for a finals push.

Eels coach Brad Arthur is taking no risks with his No.1 after French spent the second half of last week's win over Canterbury on the bench due to a hamstring injury.

French was set to take part in Thursday's captain's run however Arthur said he was likely to be rested.

"He'll train today but it's unlikely, we don't want to take a risk with him," Arthur said.

French reclaimed the No.1 jumper after Clint Gutherson was ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury, making the livewire 21-year-old key to the blue and gold's hopes.

He has scored a try in each of his past six matches and has crossed for 28 tries in his 28 first grade appearances.

Will Smith and Josh Hoffman are on an extended bench and will come into the side if French is ruled out.

With Brisbane and Cronulla facing off in Brisbane on Friday night, the Eels are guaranteed to jump into the top four with victory over the last-placed Knights.

The Eels are finals-bound for the first time since 2009 and the club is unwilling to risk French with a big September on the horizon.

With hype beginning to build around the Eels, Arthur said their destiny was in their hands.

"We've put ourselves in the position where if we're good enough and we play well, we can finish in the top four," Arthur said.

"That's our decision to make and what our mentality is. If we win this week we go into the top four and it's up to us to stay there."