A British family on holidays watched in horror as a CCTV phone app showed them a burglar breaking into their home.

The incident occurred at the Marusamy family home in the region of Streetly, near Birmingham, in the UK.

The family received an alert from their CCTV phone app and noticed a burglar breaking in.

The lone thief can be seen looking around as he prowls the living room, and placing a hand on the doorway before continuing through the house.

Although victim Donna Marusamy managed to notify the police and her brother-in-law in the area, the burglar got away.

She posted the CCTV footage on Facebook and the video has since been viewed almost 300,000 times.



She told the BBC, “I wish to God I hadn't seen it unfold,” and that the burglar had managed to steal wedding rings, jewellery and passports.

SBS World News has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.