British legend Mo Farah has kept his push for a fairytale swansong on track after finishing second in his 5000m heat at the world championships in London.

The 34-year-old finished second in his 5000 metres heat in 13 minutes 30.18 seconds and is now eyeing Saturday's final ahead of his planned track retirement at the end of the month.

Farah has already won the 10,000m to defend the title he won in 2013 and 2015.

And a double defence is on the cards after Farah shrugged off a knee injury and a cut leg, having been spiked in his 10,000m triumph.

Wednesday's heat was run in soaking conditions at the London Stadium and Farah is wary of missing out on gold after Usain Bolt, retiring after the championships, only won bronze in the 100m on Saturday.

"You've seen it with Usain Bolt, it happens. It would have been nice to see him win but it didn't happen and no one is going to give it to you - no matter who you are, even Usain Bolt," Farah said.

"I just have to now focus on myself and get ready. It would be pretty amazing - no one has ever done it. It would mean the world to me but at the same time I don't take it for granted.

"Those boys are coming for me, they are hungry. You could see in the heat, they wanted to prove a point and show me.

"I'm going to do it. You'll see me at the start line. I just have to recover.

"I'm cold, it's miserable out there but it's job done. I had to get back into some kind of running again. It's been five days of chilling out and recovering. The 10k did take a lot out of me and I'm a little beaten up but I'm okay, I'm glad I've qualified and will get ready for the final."