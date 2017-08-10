Last month in a pre-dawn raid the FBI seized documents from the home of Donald Trump's former campaign manager.

Agents seized documents and other materials from the suburban Virginia home of Paul Manafort during a pre-dawn raid as part of a special counsel's investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The raid, authorised by a search warrant, was conducted without advance warning on July 26, a day after Manafort met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Post said, citing unidentified people familiar with the probe.