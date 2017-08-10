Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has shown no signs of slowing down after his record eighth win. (AAP)

Roger Federer has thrashed Canada's Peter Polansky in straight sets at the Montreal Masters in his first match since winning Wimbledon last month.

Roger Federer needed less than an hour to defeat Canadian Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 at the Montreal Masters in his first appearance since winning a record eighth Wimbledon title in July.

A day after celebrating his 36th birthday, Federer played the aggressive game that has propelled him to five titles - including two grand slams - this year, attacking the net and rocketing second serves.

Polansky, a wildcard for the ATP 1000 event in Montreal, never looked comfortable. The 29-year-old double-faulted twice in his first service game and had difficulty handling Federer's pinpoint serves.

Federer, who has lost only two of 34 matches this year, will next play the winner of American Jack Sock and Spaniard David Ferrer.

Elsewhere, 12th seed Roberto Bautista of Spain proved too strong for Ryan Harrison while Robin Haase beat Ernesto Escobedo in straight sets.