Furious Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan says star back Jack Bird is definitely defecting to Brisbane as agreed after the 2017 NRL season.

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan insists the NRL premiers have no plans to try to talk backline ace Jack Bird out of reneging on his four-year deal with Brisbane.

In a spicy precursor to Friday night's top-four clash with the Broncos, Flanagan says reports "from north of the border" that the Sharks had been bullying Bird over his defection were rubbish and needed to stop.

Flanagan also says he couldn't care less about Broncos coach Wayne Bennett, who earlier on Thursday said he felt compelled to "step in" and assure fans Bird would be a Brisbane player in 2018 as agreed.