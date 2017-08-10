Labor has failed to bring forward debate on a Senate motion calling for a judicial inquiry into allegations around Murray Darling water abuse.

The Turnbull government has delayed a parliamentary vote calling for a judicial inquiry into allegations of water theft from the Murray-Darling Basin.

The coalition used its numbers in the lower house on Thursday to stop an attempt by Labor to immediately deal with a motion put forward by a group of South Australian senators and approved by the Senate a day earlier.

Labor argued there was an urgency to address the serious allegations, fearing the issue will never be debated if not brought forward.