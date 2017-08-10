Australia's Genevieve LaCaze has qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final in London. (AAP)

Australia's Genevieve LaCaze has advanced to the final of the women's steeplechase at the world athletics championships.

The Australian team has had a welcome change of fortune at the world athletics championships, with distance runners Genevieve LaCaze and Patrick Tiernan and long jumper Brooke Stratton all advancing to finals on day six.

LaCaze has endured a difficult 2017 campaign with injuries to both feet.

But she lifted when it mattered most in the opening round of the 3000m steeplechase on Wednesday night.

The Queenslander was third in her her heat in nine minutes 27.53 seconds to qualify in seventh spot overall for the final on Friday (early Saturday AEST).

LaCaze had a breakthrough year in 2016, contesting the steeplechase and 5000m finals at the Rio Olympics.

Tiernan bounced back strongly from his horror showing in the 10,000m final on Friday to advance to the 5000m final.

The 22-year-old was taking no chances in the opening round, going to the front with three and half laps to go before finishing fourth in 13:22.52 in the quickest of the two 5000m heats.

The final is on Saturday.

Like LaCaze, Rio finalist Stratton has battled injuries this year.

But she did enough to book a spot in the women's long jump final with a best jump of 6.46m, good enough for 11th place overall in the qualifying round.

The Australian squad is still without a medal after six days of action in London.