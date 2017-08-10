A new Melbourne study is looking for dozens of dogs suffering osteoarthritis pain to test a new medication.

Old woofers suffering arthritis pain are wanted for a new Melbourne study that will test if a plant-based gel can reduce pain for dogs.

Just like their owners, man's best friend can also suffer from osteoarthritis, which occurs when cartilage at the ends of bones wears down causing pain, swelling and problems moving the joint.

The Melbourne University study is looking for 64 canines to take part in the 35-day pain management trial which will involve vet visits where dogs will be treated with the new plant oil pain relief gel.

They will also be fitted with a Fitbit-like device that will measure energy expenditure and number of steps taken in real-time.

A reduction in movement can indicate that the dog is in pain.

"It's understandably very concerning for owners when their dog is in pain," Dr Andrew Woodward from the university's U-Vet Clinic said on Thursday.

"When a dog has osteoarthritis we tend to see symptoms such as limited movement including limping and dogs do experience mild discomfort to severe pain and lameness from joint swelling."

Anyone who has an osteoarthritic dog over six-months old can contact U-Vet at Werribee to participate.