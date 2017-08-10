Since his Wests Tigers move, Mitchell Moses has more than doubled his attacking stats at Parramatta. (AAP)

Mitchell Moses has more than doubled his attacking stats since arriving at Parramatta on a mid-NRL season transfer from the Wests Tigers.

These are the numbers that prove Mitchell Moses is twice the NRL player at Parramatta compared to what he was at the Wests Tigers.

Moses has been instrumental in the Eels' late-season surge to be within touching distance of a top-four finish heading into Friday's round-23 clash with Newcastle.

It's no coincidence the Eels have started to fire after Moses' high-profile mid-season move from the Wests Tigers, with Brad Arthur's side winning eight of their past 10 since his arrival.

According to Fox Sports Stats, Moses has at least doubled every single major attacking stat since his shift to Sydney's west including line breaks, try assists and forced dropouts.

In 10 appearances in the blue and gold, he has set up nine four-pointers and broken the line four times.

Compare this to his output in his 10 games for the Tigers in 2017 when he had just two try assists and two line breaks.

Perhaps most impressive has been the improvement in his kicking game after forcing 12 dropouts in his time at Parramatta, twice as many as he did at the Tigers.

"He's been very good for us - there's no denying that," Arthur said.

"But I think we've been equally as good for him. When I say us, I mean the players.

"Michael Jennings has been really good for him. Tepai Moeroa and Kenny Edwards and the role they play in defence have been good for him.

"The halves partners that he's had - Gutho (Clint Gutherson), Normie (Corey Norman) have taken a bit of pressure off as well, having a couple of kickers in the team. A couple of weeks ago, we had seven kickers; last week, we had five.

"We're not relying upon him to do everything," Arthur said.

MOSES' NUMBERS AT THE TIGERS AND EELS IN 2017:

* Tigers stats: 10 games, three wins, two line breaks, two try assists, four line-break assists and six forced dropouts

* Eels stats: 10 games, eight wins, four line breaks, nine try assists, 10 line-break assists and 12 forced dropouts