Andy Murray, who is out of the Cincinnati Masters, clutches his hip during the loss to Sam Querrey. (AAP)

World No.1 Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Cincinnati Masters as he continues to battle a hip injury which has sidelined him since Wimbledon.

The British world No.1 has not played since his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey, but still hopes to fit for next month's US Open.

"Unfortunately I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery. I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year," Murray said.

"I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

Murray's insistence that he could still play in New York is a good sign after initial fears his injury could rule him out for the rest of the season.

He went into the defence of his Wimbledon title with the injury and kept it at bay for the early rounds before visibly struggling against the big-hitting Querrey.

Last week Murray pulled out of the Masters 1000 event in Montreal, and Cincinnati represented his final chance for a competitive warm-up prior to the US Open.

Murray's absence means he could make his return having been usurped as world No.1 by Rafael Nadal, who will reclaim top spot if he reaches the semi-finals this week.

And the Scot is not the only player feeling the effects of a gruelling season.

Novak Djokovic has already revealed he will sit out the rest of the season with an elbow injury while Stan Wawrinka has also withdrawn from Cincinnati.