One Nation will not stand candidates against Katter's Australian Party members Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth in the looming Queensland election.

One Nation's state leader Steve Dickson on Thursday said the party supported the re-election of Mr Katter, KAP state leader and current member for Mount Isa, and Mr Knuth, who will run in the seat of Hill.

"We believe they are good for Queensland, they are putting people before politics as we are in One Nation, and why would we want to take out good representatives that the state already has?" Mr Dickson told AAP.