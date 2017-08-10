Changed oil price expectations in its Australia Pacific LNG interest is the main reason Origin Energy expects a $1.2 billion hit in its full-year results.

The energy company says APLNG is expected to recognise an impairment charge on its assets - of which Origin expects to reflect its 37.5 per cent share - due mainly to a reduction in December's oil price assumptions.

"The principal change is a reduction in oil price assumptions to US$67/bbl (real 2017) from 2022," Origin said in a statement on Thursday.