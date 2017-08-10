Pakistan's new cricket chief Najam Sethi is urging patience but wants international tours to resume. (AAP)

New Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi wants international tours to return to the country, but is calling for patience amid ongoing security issues.

Speaking after being named PCB chairman for the next three years, Najam Sethi expressed hope next month's proposed World XI tour in Pakistan would be the first step towards the return of international cricket.

"We need to show patience because it is related to the security situation in the country," he told local media. "We hope to bring a World XI for a three-match Twenty20 series and the next two to three months will bring more good news.

"We have invited Sri Lanka to play a few matches (in Pakistan) after their series with us and I will try to get a reply on that invitation."

Pakistan have played most of their home internationals in the United Arab Emirates since gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan players eight years ago in Lahore. Six players were wounded, while six security staff and two civilians were killed.

The country has since been largely starved of international cricket, apart from a short visit in 2015 by Zimbabwe.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two Tests, three one-dayers and two T20s in September-October against Sri Lanka, with the series likely to be held in the UAE.