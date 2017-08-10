PREVIEW OF AFL ROUND-21 MATCHES (all times AEST):

FRIDAY, August 11:

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Etihad Stadium, 7.50pm

Head to Head: Bulldogs 5 Giants 3

Last clash: Round 6, 2017 - Giants 11.9 (75) bt Bulldogs 9.19 (73) at Manuka Oval

Tab Sportsbet odds: Bulldogs $2.10 Giants $1.75

William Hill: Bulldogs $2.10 Giants $1.72

The latest chapter in this fierce rivalry coincides with both teams seemingly finding their groove. The Bulldogs have won four on the trot and are well-placed to again sneak into the finals. Second-placed GWS flexed their muscles last week with a big win over Melbourne. They will be even more imposing with the return of Jonathon Patton and Toby Greene. Expect this one to go down to the wire.

Key: Backline general Easton Wood is a big out for the Bulldogs, who have conceded some big scores recently. They must tighten things up down back to stand a chance.

Tip: Giants by 2

SATURDAY, August 12:

Sydney v Fremantle at SCG, 1.45pm

Head to Head: Swans 17 Dockers 14 drawn 1

Last clash: Round 19, 2016 - Swans 21.11 (137) bt Dockers 7.5 (47) at Domain Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Swans $1.10 Dockers $7.00

William Hill: Swans $1.10 Dockers $7.00

The last time these two sides met, the Dockers copped a 90-point hiding. They should be more competitive this week but it's hard to see them beating the resurgent Swans, who were outstanding last week against Geelong. Prime mover Josh Kennedy will miss another week but the Swans look set to chalk up another win in their quest for a top-four finish.

Key: While Lance Franklin has been quiet of late, Swans goalsneak Tom Papley has been a handful. It would be a folly for Fremantle to overlook the danger he poses.

Tip: Swans by 53

Geelong v Richmond at Simonds Stadium, 2.10pm

Head to Head: Cats 102 Tigers 85 drawn 3

Last clash: Round 22, 2016 - Cats 10.22 (82) bt Tigers 12.6 (78) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Cats $2.30 Tigers $1.63

William Hill: Cats $2.30 Tigers $1.62

With no Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins or Mitch Duncan, this will be an enormous test for Geelong, who welcome back Patrick Dangerfield. Richmond are in hot form and will be buoyed by the return of Jack Riewoldt from eye surgery. It's not exactly do or die for the Cats but, if they drop a second-straight game, a home final becomes much harder to secure.

Key: The two best midfielders in the competition - Dangerfield and Dustin Martin - will undoubtedly go head to head at some point. Who takes the points?

Tip: Tigers by 21

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Gabba, 4.35pm

Head to Head: Lions 8 Suns 5

Last clash: Round 1, 2017 - Lions 15.8 (98) bt Suns 14.12 (96) at Metricon Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Lions $1.56 Suns $2.45

William Hill: Lions $1.57 Suns $2.40

A new era begins for the Suns after the sacking of Rodney Eade. Unfortunately for stand-in coach Dean Solomon, Gary Ablett won't be there to chip in - he will again sit out with a hamstring complaint. With spearhead Tom Lynch also unavailable, expect the bottom-placed Lions to smell blood.

Key: Brisbane star Daniel Rich has shown just how damaging he can be over the past fortnight. Will the Suns look to shut him down with a forward tag?

Tip: Lions by 21

Essendon v Adelaide at Etihad Stadium, 7.25pm

Head to Head: Bombers 18 Crows 18

Last clash: Round 4, 2017 - Adelaide 24.9 (153) bt Essendon 13.10 (88) at Adelaide Oval

Tab Sportsbet: Bombers $2.85 Crows $1.43

William Hill: Bombers $2.75 Crows $1.45

Two of the highest-scoring teams in the competition go head to head in what looms as a Saturday night shootout. The ladder-leading Crows will rightly start favourites after last week's massive Showdown win. But the Bombers have plenty to play for, including one last finals campaign for retiring champion Jobe Watson.

Key: How much will the absence of Zach Merrett hurt the Bombers? The suspended youngster has been in outstanding form and will be sorely missed.

Tip: Crows by 7

West Coast v Carlton at Domain Stadium, 7.40pm

Head to Head: Eagles 21 Blues 21

Last clash: Round 17, 2016 - West Coast 12.10 (82) bt Blues 11.9 (75) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Eagles $1.16 Blues $5.30

William Hill: Eagles $1.16 Blues $5.25

West Coast have been unimpressive lately to say the least, but this should be an easy win at home. The Blues have lost five-straight games, and it's not hard to see defeats in their next three and ending up with the wooden spoon. A percentage-boosting win would keep the ninth-placed Eagles well in the hunt for a top-eight finish.

Key: With Eagles spearhead Josh Kennedy in sensational touch, the low-scoring Blues simply don't have an equivalent up forward. This looms as a blowout.

Tip: Eagles by 42

SUNDAY, August 13:

Melbourne v St Kilda at MCG, 1.10pm

Head to Head: Demons 119 Saints 91 drawn 1

Last clash: Round 1, 2017 - Demons 18.12 (120) bt Saints 13.12 (90)

Tab Sportsbet: Demons $1.62 Saints $2.30

William Hill: Demons $1.63 Saints $2.25

To call this a high-stakes game would be an understatement. The 10th-placed Demons and 11th-placed Saints are equal on points, and it's almost certain the loser will be out of finals contention. Retiring veteran Nick Riewoldt is a big omission for the Saints, having failed a concussion test after copping a knock to the head last week against West Coast.

Key: The Dees' forwards had a shocker last week. They simply must get their act together if Melbourne are to make the finals.

Tip: Demons by 29

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm

Head to Head: Hawks 95 Kangaroos 75 drawn 2

Last clash: Round 21, 2016 - Hawks 14.12 (96) bt Kangaroos 8.9 (57) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Hawks $1.23 Kangaroos $4.20

William Hill: Hawks $1.24 Kangaroos $4.00

With nothing but pride on the line, this should still be a fierce battle with both sides' youngsters keen to prove themselves. You'd have to back the Hawks on recent form but the likes of Ben Cunnington and Jack Ziebell shouldn't be underestimated. Hawthorn have only managed one win from three games this season at their second home in Launceston.

Key: Hawks ball magnet Tom Mitchell has been enormous this season. He'll likely be tagged but can he be stopped?

Tip: Hawks by 16

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm

Head to Head: Port 14 Magpies 14

Last clash: Round 14, 2017 - Port 13.15 (93) bt Magpies 9.8 (62) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Port $1.36 Magpies $3.16

William Hill: Port $1.35 Magpies $3.15

Port Adelaide underscored their status as premiership pretenders with a demoralising 84-point loss to Adelaide in last week's Showdown. Do they have it in them to bounce back? It won't be easy - the Magpies appear to have found their mojo lately in a welcome boost for coach Nathan Buckley. An upset loss would leave the fifth-placed Power at risk of missing the finals.

Key: Port ruckman Paddy Ryder has been excellent this season but was beaten by Adelaide's Sam Jacobs last week. With Brodie Grundy suspended, Ryder has a golden opportunity to bounce back.

Tip: Port by 15