More than 3500 Queenslanders have been diagnosed with the flu in the past week, as the state's emergency departments feel the pressure of winter.

Health Minister Cameron Dick said 10,831 people had been diagnosed with the bug from January to last week, but as of Thursday it had jumped by 3624 to 14,455.

The number of people visiting emergency has also increased 5.9 per cent compared to this time last year and Mr Dick urged people to consider whether they needed to go to hospital.