St Kilda will be without retiring veteran Nick Riewoldt for their must-win AFL clash with Melbourne.

St Kilda's finals hopes have been dealt a huge blow with Nick Riewoldt ruled out for Sunday's must-win AFL match against Melbourne.

The retiring veteran failed a concussion test after copping a knock to the head during the Saints' win over West Coast.

Melbourne have swung a selection surprise, recalling tough midfielder Angus Brayshaw after a long battle with concussions and dropping Christian Salem.