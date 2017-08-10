Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaks on the postal plebiscite on same sex marriage in Canberra, August 10, 2017. (AAP)

A passionate Bill Shorten says he'll hold the prime minister personally 'responsible for every hurtful bit of filth' he expects to be aired in the debate around same-sex marriage.

Labor has committed itself to supporting a ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage, and Mr Shorten used a speech in parliament to tell LGBTI families they would not be alone during what he expects to be a divisive campaign.

“Over the next few months, terrible things will be said about you and your families, about your lives, your identities, your choices and the prime minister will not stand up for you and I am sorry you have to endure this,” Mr Shorten said.

“I give you this promise: we stand with you when you do not feel like you have a voice; we will speak up for you when you feel attacked we will defend you.”

Some in the LGBTI community have outlined plans to boycott the plebiscite, something the Labor leader is urging against.

“The most powerful act of resistance is to vote 'yes' for equality,” he said.

“Voting 'yes' is not about endorsing this illegitimate process; it’s about refusing to walk past our fellow Australians when they need us.”

The prime minister had left the chamber by the time the opposition leader began speaking.

A short time later, gay Liberal MP Tim Wilson blasted Labor as hypocritical.

“It's frustrating to watch the moral posturing of many on the issue on the other side who have constantly delayed, stalled, blocked and opposed change,” the Melbourne MP said.

“I want to get this issue resolved.”

He said it was tragic he’d been engaged to his partner for the last seven years under a mostly Liberal government.

But, he implored Australians to take part in the plebiscite even if they didn’t like it.

“It's time to stand up; to stand up for yourself, for your loved ones and the type of nation that we want to be.”

The government’s voluntary postal ballot is expected to begin on September 12 unless a High Court challenge to it, lodged on Thursday, delays it.

The government plans to announce the result of the plebiscite on November 15.