Departing Canterbury star Josh Reynolds faces a nervous wait after injuring a calf muscle in the Bulldogs' 28-14 defeat South Sydney at ANZ Stadium.

Reynolds limped off midway through the first half on Thursday night, raising fears the Wests Tigers-bound five-eighth may have played his final game for the Bulldogs.

Coach Des Hasler, who said prop Sam Kasiano also hurt his chest, put on a brave face when asked about Reynolds' status.

"He's done a calf, he'll be sent for scans. Calves don't always have the happiest of endings, do they? It must be bad for Josh to come off the field," Hasler said.

Reynolds' potential loss would add more salt to the wounds of a hurting Bulldogs faithful after watching their side slump to their 10th loss in their past 12 matches.

Rabbitohs skipper Sam Burgess also exited in the second half after aggravating a rib injury but is confident the injury wouldn't keep him out for any time.

Rabbitohs fullback Alex Johnston reclaimed the lead in the NRL's top tryscorers list with two tries in a strong performance, while Burgess twins George and Tom both cracked the 100m.

Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire said he was proud of the way his team accepted their season fate but continue to show signs of life at the back end of the year.

"I said last week I was proud of the players. Once again I've been very impressed with how the boys have handled this last month," Maguire said.

"Just to see the young boys come in and play the way they have been.

"And obviously with our leaders taking them under their wing making sure that they do all the little things through the week, it's allowing us to get some good performances."

It was yet another uninspiring display from Hasler's men, who twice came up with errors in sets after both their tries to hand the Rabbitohs back-to-back victories.

The Bulldogs trailed 14-2 at the break but they got back into the game when Chase Stanley pounced on a dropped bomb to score under the posts.

But the thought of a comeback for their fans barely lasted for the crowd of 8247 as a Bulldogs error ended in Johnston completing his brace on a left-side shift just minutes later.

The Rabbitohs then made it a three-try lead on Adam Reynolds' bullet-like pass for Aaron Gray.

Bulldogs skipper James Graham replied with a try from close range, but utility Matt Frawley fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Rabbitohs sealed the win with a penalty goal soon after.

Both teams started with plenty of intent but Bryson Goodwin's opening try took the air out of the Bulldogs' sails in just the sixth minute.

The visitors copped another quick gut punch when Reynolds exited for the night, and then Damien Cook opened their defence up minutes later for Johnston's first try.