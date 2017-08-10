Collingwood's Nathan Buckley and North Melbourne's Brad Scott have pledged commitment to their AFL clubs amid speculation about the Gold Coast job.

Both have been touted as potential replacements for Rodney Eade. He left the Suns immediately on Tuesday after three seasons, having been told his contract would not be renewed.

Buckley's future with the Pies remains unclear.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and must survive a wide-ranging review under way, which has led to speculation he could be tempted by the Gold Coast vacancy.

"I'm fully focused on this week against Port Adelaide and this is where I want to be," Buckley told reporters on Thursday.

"That (review) decision will come to bear in good time. But I'm not looking over the fence at all.

"The club needs to stand alone and make a decision, based on what what it thinks is best for its future. Whatever the club needs and feels is the right way to go forward, it will have my 100 per cent support whether it's for or against (me)."

Scott's position is different in that he is contracted for next season.

But, having previously been linked to the Brisbane coaching job - ultimately filled by Chris Fagan - his name has been floated again.

Scott has steadfastly denied any potential link-up at any time with the Lions - the club he played for in two premierships.

On Thursday, he reiterated his commitment to the Kangaroos.

"I understand that there's always speculation, but I've said repeatedly that I'm committed here," Scott said.

"I'm focused on the rest of the season and trying to win every game we play.

"I can tell you that I haven't been sounded out (by the Suns) and it's not something that is going to concern me."