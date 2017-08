Swans forward Lance Franklin is third in the race for the Coleman Medal. (AAP)

Sydney coach John Longmire isn't worried by the lack of impact from his star AFL forward Lance FranklIn over the Swans' past two games.

Franklin kicked only one goal in successive weeks against Hawthorn and Geelong and recorded his two lowest possession tallies of the campaign.

Longmire says a decision on whether captain and midfielder Josh Kennedy will be fit for Saturday's home game against Fremantle, will be made after he pulls up from Thursday's training session.