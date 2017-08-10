Australian Patrick Tiernan has bounced back strongly to book a berth in the 5000m final at the world athletics championships.

Australian distance runner Patrick Tiernan still doesn't know how everything went so horribly wrong in the men's 10,000m at the world athletics championships.

But that's a conundrum for another day.

What was important was how he bounced back from finishing a distant last in the 10,000m on the opening day of the world titles in London.

The 22-year-old had his chance for redemption on Wednesday and grabbed it in style, finishing fourth in his 5000m heat in 13 minutes 22.52 seconds to advance automatically to the final on Saturday (early Sunday AEST).

"I thought I was pretty buggered," Tiernan said.

"But at the end of the day you get out there and realise you don't want to leave, you want to come back and compete at the top level.

"I came into these championships with the expectations to compete in each event and that fact that I wasn't able to do that in the 10k was very embarrassing and disappointing for me personally.

"So I was really glad to get through in the 5k."

Tiernan said there was no point getting angry about his flop in the longer race.

"You can't let something like that dwell on you; you just waste energy doing that," he said.

"I tried my hardest just to get out of the hotel and catch up with family and friends and talk about other stuff.

"To be honest I didn't really think about this race until about an hour beforehand.

"It's hard putting it behind you but at the end of the day you go out on the track and everything else disappears, you just focus on the guy in front of you and get going."

British superstar Mo Farah remains on track for yet another 5000m-10,000m double in his major championships swansong, easing through in second spot in the slower of the two heats.

Australians Morgan McDonald and Sam McEntee were eliminated in the opening round.