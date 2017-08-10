Victoria's water minister wants an independent inquiry into allegations NSW irrigators misused water from the Murray River.

Water Minister Lisa Neville says the allegations are "deeply concerning" and urgent action is needed to restore public confidence in the integrity of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

"It is not appropriate for the Murray Darling Basin Authority to investigate these allegations because its role needs to be independently scrutinised if public trust is to be restored," Ms Neville said on Thursday.