Canada's First Quantum Minerals will close the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in WA's south-east, threatening the jobs of more than 400 workers.

Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals announced overnight it would suspend operations at the mine in Western Australia's south-east due to the persistently low nickel price.

"This decision is disappointing to us. Ravensthorpe is an excellent operation with an outstanding workforce and supportive community but the continuing depressed nickel market conditions, over some years, leaves us no option," chief executive and chairman Philip Pascall said.