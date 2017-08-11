Adani has been fined by the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection over a license breach at its Abbot Point facility.

Adani's Abbot Point coal facility has been fined more than $12,000 for releasing water during Cyclone Debbie that contained eight times more sediment than allowed.

The Indian mining giant was granted a temporary emissions licence during Cyclone Debbie in March to allow stormwater to be released due to high rainfall.

In April, Adani advised the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection it had breached the strict conditions of the licence by releasing more sediment than allowed and the department has now issued the miner with a $12,190 fine.