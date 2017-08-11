AFL leaders Adelaide are readying for an attacking shootout against Essendon in Saturday night's AFL game at Etihad Stadium.

The top-placed Crows are readying for a scoring shootout, hoping the Bombers stick to their speedy, ultra-attacking style.

"We like playing that style ... so far this year we have enjoyed the games played at speed," Adelaide assistant coach David Teague told reporters on Friday.

"Our boys respond well (to that style) and our offence generally enjoys it, our ability to get the ball forward and score.

"And our ability to then defend the fast game is probably our strength."

The Crows, with a six-point break at the top of the table from second-placed Greater Western Sydney, are the league's highest-scoring team this season.

And the Bombers, who hold eighth spot by percentage, are the third-highest scorers.

"And it's not just the key forwards, they compete well in the air, but they have got some smalls at ground level as well," Teague said of the Bombers..

"It's probably more the way they move the ball as a team. They move it quick, they like to use the corridor.

"It's going to be a great test for our ability to slow them down and hopefully limit the damage."

The Crows on Friday confirmed winger David Mackay (corked thigh) and Daniel Talia (groin) had overcome niggling injuries, meaning they would take an unchanged side into the fixture.

Essendon has been weakened by the suspension to star midfielder Zach Merrett and the injury-forced withdrawals of ruckman Tom Bellchambers (foot) and goalsneak Orazia Fantasia (hamstring).

The Bombers have also dropped Michael Hartley and rested Michael Baguley, with Andrew McGrath, Matthew Leuenberger and James Kelly among the inclusions.