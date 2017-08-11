Ardent Leisure expects full-year earnings at the top end of its guidance range but revenue will be dragged lower because of the Dreamworld closure last year.

Ardent Leisure expects to report full-year earnings of $76 million when it releases results on August 31, slightly ahead of its guidance range of $73 million to $75 million.

The company said the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation result was driven by a stronger-than-expected finish at its US-based Main Event business, but last year's Dreamworld theme park closure would likely drag revenue down nearly 15 per cent to $586 million.

It said, in future, cash flows from Main Event would be directed towards reinvestment in growth while cash generated by Dreamworld would be mainly directed towards distributions.