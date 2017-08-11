The Turnbull government has announced Armidale in northern NSW will welcome 200 humanitarian migrants from Syria and Iraq next year.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter says every piece of the puzzle - including support services such as English tuition - is ready to go ahead of the group's arrival next year.

"This really works if you have overwhelming support from the local community and that is absolutely what we've seen in Armidale," Mr Porter told reporters on Friday, alongside local member and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

The minister praised the local council as well as the indigenous and business communities for their willingness to help.

"Everyone realises that this is a two-way street where there are benefits on both sides," Mr Porter said.

The resettlements come as Australia's refugee intake grows to 18,750 by 2019.