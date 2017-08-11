Axed England opening batsman Keaton Jennings (pic) has been backed to return to form by Ben Stokes. (AAP)

Opening batsman Keaton Jennings, dropped from England's squad to face the West Indies, has been backed to return to form by allrounder Ben Stokes.

Allrounder Ben Stokes has backed opening batsman Keaton Jennings to return to form after his dumping from England's squad to face the West Indies in next week's day-night Test at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old Jennings managed just 127 runs in eight innings during England's 3-1 series win over South Africa. He was replaced by Mark Stoneman in the 13-man squad to face the Windies from Thursday in Birmingham.

"He hasn't had the best of series. He would have known that and been disappointed," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"From the amount of runs he has got over the last two seasons playing for Durham, and getting 100 in his first England innings, he knows that he can do it."

Lefthander Jennings scored 112 on his Test debut last December in India and followed it up with a half-century in the next Test against the world's top-ranked side.

But he has failed to show the same level of consistency since, with 48 his highest score in the four-Test home series against South Africa.

Jennings will return to Durham and look to recapture the form that had earned him selection.

Surrey batsman Stoneman is set to debut at Edgbaston and the 30-year-old will become former captain Alastair Cook's 12th opening partner since the 2012 retirement of Andrew Strauss.

England also called up Hampshire and one-time NSW legspinner Mason Crane for the first time in the longest format after the 20-year-old's June Twenty20 international debut.

Paceman Chris Woakes has recovered fully from the side strain suffered during the Champions Trophy and returns to the squad in place of Steven Finn.

England will host the West Indies for three Tests followed by a one-off T20 and a four-match one-day series.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes.