Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says it would be a fairytale if former Storm favourite Ryan Hoffman could finish his career at his old NRL club.

Melbourne are laying out the welcome mat for former favourite son Ryan Hoffman to make a return from the Warriors next NRL season.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said it would be a "fairytale" if Hoffman could finish his playing career with Melbourne, where the second-rower made 245 appearances, including three grand final wins before leaving at the end of 2014.

The 33-year-old has been told he won't have a deal next year at the Warriors and looks a perfect fit for the Storm, replacing the leadership and experience that will go out the door with the departure of Tohu Harris and Cooper Cronk.

"I think he's keen to go for one more year and we'd love to have him back here and for him to finish his career here," Bellamy said on Friday.

"Our roster is just about full but we'd probably find a place if he wants to come back here.

"That would be a bit of a fairytale as he was a great player for us for a long period of time and a great leader so he would certainly add something to the club so fingers crossed."

Bellamy was also asked about a return for Brisbane prop Adam Blair, who started his NRL career with Melbourne.

"That's the first time I've heard that but if Adam want to come back I'm sure we could look at that as well," Bellamy said.

The Storm are waiting on Billy Slater to make a decision on whether he will play on but Bellamy felt he would with the veteran fullback still playing so well.

"He's been a great player and still is but he's earnt the right to take as long as he likes to make a decision," he said.