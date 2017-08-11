Queensland Reds' Izack Rodda is in contention to earn his first Test cap. (AAP)

Izack Rodda will rip into Wallabies training before the Bledisloe Cup game in the hope of winning his first Test cap.

Rising lock Izack Rodda believes a big week at training is the key to him earning his first Wallabies Test cap in the cauldron of a Bledisloe Cup game.

The Reds second-rower won a spot in the 34-man squad for the back-to-back weekend Bledisloe Cup Tests later this month, ahead of the more experienced Sam Carter.

Wallabies' coach Michel Cheika last week made it clear Rodda wasn't there as a development player and he expected him to make a strong challenge for a lock position.

Adam Coleman looks to have one lock spot wrapped up, leaving Rodda to vie with Reds' teammates Rob Simmons and Kane Douglas and the Brumbies' Rory Arnold for the other starting position and a place on the bench.

An injury to yet another Reds' lock and his great mate Lukhan Tui, who made the June Test squad, but didn't win a first cap, also opened up a spot.

Cheika likes Rodda's size and toughness and the way he pushes himself.

He said the Queenslander's selection prospects would depend on how Rodda trained going into the first game against the All Blacks in Sydney on August 19.

"Everyone is really fighting for a spot and I just think it's whoever is performing the best at training will get selected," Rodda said.

"My personal goal is really just to rip in next week at training and try and force my way into the team and earn a spot.

"It's been my dream since I started playing rugby, but obviously I've just got to work hard to earn it first."

Making his Test debut and potentially being part of a winning Australian team could give Rodda even more reasons to celebrate long and hard into the following Sunday morning, when he will turn 21.

Being in camp with the Wallabies, Rodda has taken the opportunity to talk to Coleman.

"I've had a bit of a chat to him around just developing myself, because there's a few things I need to sharpen up on," Rodda said.

"He's just been really helpful in helping me get there.".

"I've just loved to come in and getting to learn off everyone because obviously they are the best in the country.

"I'm taking as much information and as much help as I can."

He praised Simmons and Douglas for helping him settle into the Wallabies environment after assisting him throughout his first Super Rugby campaign.