Australia remain undefeated in basketball's Asia Cup after beating Hong Kong 99-58 in Beirut.

NBL stars Mitch Creek and Todd Blanchfield dominated in the Boomers' 99-58 win in Beirut on Thursday to remain undefeated in group D after two matches.

Adelaide big man Creek scored 15 points with nine rebounds, while Sydney Kings guard Blanchfield top-scored with 18 points.

Veterans Brad Newley and David Anderson sat the match out as coach Andrej Lemanis gave solid court-time to the rest of his 12-strong squad, with every player used able to add to the points tally.

The Boomers began their first-ever Asia Cup campaign with a big win over Japan earlier this week.

Australia lead the group ahead of their final group match against Taiwan on Saturday, with the top teams from the pool stage automatically progressing to the quarter-finals.