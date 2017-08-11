The source of lead in drinking water that has delayed the opening of Perth's new $1.2 billion children's hospital is corroded brass fittings.
More than 1200 assembly boxes located near water outlets containing brass valves will have to be replaced, a report by the chief health officer has recommended.
The hospital has become a political scandal due to a two-year delay so far and cost blowouts largely blamed on contractor John Holland, and the latest news adds doubt as to when it will open next year.