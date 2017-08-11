The opening of Perth's new children's hospital is expected to be delayed until next year so brass fittings can be replaced after lead leaked into the water.

The source of lead in drinking water that has delayed the opening of Perth's new $1.2 billion children's hospital is corroded brass fittings.

More than 1200 assembly boxes located near water outlets containing brass valves will have to be replaced, a report by the chief health officer has recommended.

The hospital has become a political scandal due to a two-year delay so far and cost blowouts largely blamed on contractor John Holland, and the latest news adds doubt as to when it will open next year.