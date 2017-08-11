NRL star Cooper Cronk is comfortable with the Rugby League Players Association's efforts to fast-track CBA negotiations with the league.

Champion halfback Cooper Cronk has backed the players association to challenge the legality of the salary cap as a step to fast-track negotiations with the NRL.

The Rugby League Players Association is understood to have warned the league they are prepared to challenge the salary cap in court amid a collective bargaining agreement impasse.

''That's still in discussion in terms of what is the next step," Cronk told Melbourne radio station SEN on Friday.

"The reason why those conversations come to the front is that the CBA and the salary cap are yet to be determined for next year."

The NRL's inability to finalise the salary cap has led to uncertainty around clubs and prompted speculation players may be forced out due to constraints.

Several club bosses have reportedly arranged to meet in Sydney on Monday to discuss their positions amid suggestions 11 clubs are set to be over the salary cap next year - a claim denied by the NRL.

Sports lawyer Tim Fuller has told The Australian it was unlikely any challenge to the legitimacy of the salary cap in court would succeed.

It's also reported the RLPA is considering using players' intellectual property as leverage in negotiations.

Cronk, a Melbourne and Queensland star, said expediting negotiations was necessary.

"There are lot of players who are (in a) stalemate in terms of what's there livelihood or what's their next choice," Cronk said.

"We need to fast-track these things. And the players have shown a number of different things through action on the field and unity.

"But if that's what it comes to, then that's what it comes to because the players need to look after their livelihoods in 2018 and beyond."

Canterbury are understood to be needing to jettison several players to accommodate big-money signings Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran for next year.

The RLPA, clubs and NRL are set to return to talks next week, with hopes of a resolution over coming weeks.