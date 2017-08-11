Snapshot of day seven at the world athletics championships in London.

SNAPSHOT OF ACTION FROM DAY SEVEN OF THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Star of the day: American triple jump supremo Christian Taylor, who added a third world title to his two Olympic crowns.

Best Australian performance: Luke Mathews topped the qualifying charts in the men's 1500m.

Upset of the day: Turkey's Ramil Guliyev denied Wayde van Niekerk a rare 200m-400m by relegating the South African superstar to second spot in the half-lap final.

Quote of the day: "We were going through some tough times, we weren't getting along," was Luke Mathews' explanation of his decision to walk out on coach Nic Bideau two weeks ago.

Stat of the day: Britain's Eilish McColgan set a PB of 15:00.38 to qualify for the women's 5000m final, less than a second outside the best time her decorated mother Liz McColgan ever ran.