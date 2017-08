Key position player Jack Watts has struggled for form in the last few weeks since returning from a hamstring injury.

Melbourne have made a big selection call, dropping star forward Jack Watts for Sunday's AFL crunch match against St Kilda.

Watts has struggled since returning from a hamstring injury, kicking only one goal in his past three games.

Demons coach Simon Goodwin confirmed the decision on Friday, saying Watts will play on Saturday in the VFL.