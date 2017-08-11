Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has made five changes for their AFL game against Collingwood. (AAP)

Melbourne and Port Adelaide have made nine changes between them ahead of their AFL matches.

Jack Watts and Jackson Trengove lead the casualties after Melbourne and Port Adelaide swung the AFL selection axe.

Melbourne have made four unforced changes for Sunday's blockbuster against St Kilda at the MCG.

Port coach Ken Hinkley said on Friday they were resting young gun Sam Powell-Pepper, meaning five changes for their must-win home game against Collingwood.

The 10th-placed Demons have lost three of their past four matches and Sunday's match is crucial, with the Saints in 11th.

Watts, Christian Salem, Sam Frost and Corey Maynard were all dropped.

Midfielder Angus Brayshaw returns for his first senior game since round two.

Sam Weideman, Josh Wagner and Mitch Hannan are their other recalls.

Sam Gilbert has recovered from a broken finger and will take the place of Saints veteran Nick Riewoldt (concussion).

Port dropped Trengove, Angus Monfries and Aaron Young after last Sunday's Showdown shocker against Adelaide.

Chad Wingard leads the inclusions, with Dougal Howard, Dan Houston, Brendon Ah Chee and Jake Neade also returning.

Collingwood have named Josh Daicos, the son of Magpies great Peter Daicos, as an emergency as he closes on his debut.

They recalled Mason Cox, James Aish and Callum Brown for Levi Greenwood (knee), Daniel Wells (Quad) and suspended ruckman Brodie Grundy.

Hawthorn veteran Luke Hodge will return from suspension for Sunday's Launceston game against North Melbourne, replacing Brendan Whitecross.

North have brought in Kayne Turner and Jy Simpkin for Nick Larkey and Josh Williams.