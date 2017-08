St George Illawarra centre Josh Dugan has recovered from an ankle injury and will take on the Gold Coast in Saturday's NRL clash.

St George Illawarra have received a boost with star centre Josh Dugan set to take on the Gold Coast in Saturday's must-win NRL match in Wollongong.

Dugan was sidelined with an ankle injury in last week's NRL loss to South Sydney.

However the NSW representative is set to be cleared to play the Titans at UOW Jubilee Oval as they fight to get back into the top eight.