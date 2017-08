Victorian government MP Khalil Eideh, who was recently blocked from entering the US, travelled Syria more often first thought.

A Victorian Labor MP stopped from entering the US while on a parliamentary study trip made two private journeys to Syria this year.

Khalil Eideh, who was born in Lebanon to Syrian parents, visited the war-torn country to see his elderly father and paid for the trips himself, a government source confirmed on Friday.

When the upper house MP returned to Melbourne last month after being denied US entry at Canada's Vancouver airport, he told reporters he hadn't been to Syria since Christmas.