England may be preparing to unleash one-time NSW legspinner Mason Crane on the Ashes after his selection in the Test squad for the West Indies series.

Crane, 20, started the year by becoming the first overseas player to play Sheffield Shield for NSW since Imran Khan in 1984 having dominated Sydney grade cricket.

He claimed match figures of 5-116 against South Australia in March, helping the Blues to an eight-wicket win.

Crane was the leading wicket-taker in the NSW premier competition last season, taking 45 wickets at 20.22 in 11 matches for Gordon.

The Hampshire spinner has been included in the England 13-man Test squad and may debut in the August 17-21 opener against West Indies at Edgbaston.

The day-night clash is the first of three Tests, ahead of the November start to the five-match Ashes in Australia.

Crane made his international debut against South Africa in a T20 earlier this summer, but is still scratching his head at how he has gone from teenage sensation to full international.

"To be honest, I didn't think I would be called up this summer," Crane said.

"You see it written about and you dream in your head that maybe you could do but I thought probably not this year.

"I have been very lucky. It has very much felt like it has come quickly.

"Since I was in Australia it has all felt like a bit of a whirlwind, that was an amazing experience, and since I have been back it has been the same."

Crane was presented with his NSW cap by former star Australian legspinner Stuart MacGill, who took 39 wickets in his Ashes career.

Crane worked closely with McGill during his time in Sydney,.

"I am very lucky and privileged to be here now. When you start playing cricket you want to play for England and then play Test cricket for England," Crane said.

"It is an amazing feeling to get called up and hopefully I put in some hard work now and I'll get a game.

"Test cricket is the pinnacle and it is about getting my head down now and hopefully being in the side."