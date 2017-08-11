A corporate governance expert says the policies and practices of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund are unlike anything else in the developed world.

The $5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund has been likened to something only seen in third-world countries where corruption is rife.

Corporate governance expert Thomas Clarke says he has searched Australia and overseas for similar examples of bad practice and cannot find any in advanced industrial countries.

"Both the corporate manoeuvres behind the major proposal we're apparently not being able to consider (Adani coal mine), and the public governance of the NAIF, resemble a third-world country struggling to develop where corruption is apparent in both its corporate sector and its public sector," Professor Clarke told a Senate inquiry on Friday.