Toby Greene's return adds extra flavour to what already promises to be a blockbuster AFL showdown. (AAP)

Greater Western Sydney hope the return of Toby Greene and Jonathon Patton will give them the edge against fierce AFL rivals the Western Bulldogs.

Firebrand Toby Greene's AFL return is set to add extra heat to the latest chapter of an emerging modern-day rivalry.

The Greater Western Sydney goalsneak will return from suspension to face the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium on Friday night.

He is one of two big additions for the Giants, with key forward Jonathon Patton also set to play after missing last week's win over Melbourne with hamstring soreness.

Shane Mumford (suspension) and small forward Devon Smith (knee) have been ruled out, with Patton and fellow tall forward Rory Lobb set to shoulder Mumford's ruck duties.

"It's great to get these guys back," coach Leon Cameron said.

"Toby has down a power of work on and off the training track while he hasn't been able to play, and we know the quality he adds to our side.

"We were understandably cautious with Jonny last weekend with his hamstring tightness, but he trained really confidently on Tuesday and Thursday and has been cleared to play."

The Bulldogs will be without Easton Wood (hamstring) but will welcome back Jake Stringer, Tory Dickson and Josh Dunkley.

Greene returns for the Giants after serving a two-game suspension for striking Richmond defender Alex Rance.

His penalty was inflated by his record, having been fined or suspended at least once every year since his 2012 AFL debut.

The rivalry between the Bulldogs and Giants continues to grow after nail-biting finishes in their past two meetings.

After being beaten by a goal in last year's instant classic preliminary final, the Giants took revenge with a two-point win in round six.

That victory was marred by Greene copping a two-week ban for striking Dogs midfielder Caleb Daniel - an incident unlikely to have been forgotten by Daniel's teammates.

"You can't write off a few fireworks with Toby," Bulldogs midfielder Mitch Wallis said.

"He's had a couple of weeks off so I'm guessing he's going to have plenty of energy to embark on us ... we're definitely up for the challenge."