Toby Greene is reported for a third time this year in the Giants' AFL win over the Western Bulldogs. (AAP)

Greater Western Sydney have strengthened their grip on a top-two finish with an emphatic 48-point AFL win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Giants led a see-sawing contest on Friday night by four points at halftime then surged to a 16.9 (105) to 7.15 (57) win at Etihad Stadium on the back of six unanswered goals in the third quarter.

Controversial GWS forward Toby Greene was reported for a third time this season during the pivotal third term.

Greene's right boot caught Luke Dahlhaus in the face in a marking contest, sending the Bulldogs' forward off with blood steaming from his nose.

It was a rare lowlight in a strong second-half performance from Leon Cameron's side.

Jonathon Patton set the tone early with three first-quarter goals - he finished with four - as the visitors established a 10-point lead at the first break.

The Bulldogs managed to snatch the momentum back in a blistering opening to the second quarter, but wasted their dominance with wasteful kicking for goal.

Luke Beveridge's men led the inside-50 count 18-1 at one stage, but only managed 3.6 for the term to trail by four points at halftime.

Dylan Shiel (30 possessions), Josh Kelly (25 disposals and two goals) and Stephen Coniglio (25 touches) were important as the Giants made their move in the third.

Greene, who was loudly booed by most of the 30,672 fans throughout, booted his second goal shortly after his clash with Dahlhaus.

Kelly added two of his own in the telling quarter as GWS leapt out to a 38-point lead at the last change.

With the sting out of the game, Tory Dickson scored the Bulldogs' first goal of the second half, 24 minutes into the final term, but it was far too little too late.